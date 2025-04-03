Brewers Hint One More Big Move Could Be Coming To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't really do much throughout the offseason but things really heated up right around the time Spring Training got here.
Milwaukee went out and made more moves in free agency than it did throughout the offseason. The Brewers signed José Quintana, Manuel Margot, Mark Canha among other moves. Most of the moves were minor league deals, aside from Quintana. Since then, Margot and Canha have gone elsewhere.
It sounds like the Brewers could have another move up their sleeve. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio hinted a move could happen with a Scott Boras client, as transcribed by Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Scott Boras, who’s a well-known agent who I was talking to yesterday because Scott might’ve noticed that we need some pitching,” Attanasio said. “And he had a player, one of his that he thought we should sign, who’s going to throw a bullpen for us."
Attanasio didn't specify who it could be, but Hogg speculated that Spencer Turnbull could be an option.
"But perhaps the most logical answer is Spencer Turnbull, a right-hander who spent last season with the Philadelphia Phillies and remains unsigned into April," Hogg said.
The Brewers desperately need pitching right now. Milwaukee's rotation has taken a hit and Turnbull has spent time as a starter and a reliever. He's a solid veteran but he isn't the only option out there. Could there be another move on the way in the near future?
