Brewers Hiring Controversial Ex-Mets Executive After 2024 Suspension
The Milwaukee Brewers didn't really do too much throughout the offseason but have been pretty busy throughout Spring Training.
Milwaukee was idle for a few months but has dabbled in free agency over the last two weeks than it had pretty much for the previous two months. The Brewers aren't stopping at free agency, though, and reportedly hired for New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler to be the team's special advisor, scouting and baseball operations, according to SNY's Andy Martino.
"Former Mets GM Billy Eppler has taken a position as special advisor, scouting and baseball operations for the Milwaukee Brewers, league sources say," Martino said.
Eppler notably was suspended for the 2024 season. He resigned from the Mets' general manager position following the 2023 season and then was investigated and eventually suspended by Major League Baseball for manipulating the Injured List. The Mets would use the Injured List for players who were not actually injured, as shared by ESPN.
"Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series on Friday by commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded that he directed the team to fabricate injuries to create open roster spots," ESPN said. "No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball.
"Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed 'the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.'"
He made a mistake and served his suspension time for it Now, he will have another shot with Milwaukee.
