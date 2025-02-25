Brewers Hurler Confirmed Out For Entirety Of 2025 Campaign After Surgery Announcement
The Milwaukee Brewers' spring training journey has just begun, but one hurler is already being shut down for the year.
The Brewers pitching staff needs all the help it can get, but unfortunately, they will be down a righty for their chase of securing back-to-back National League Central titles.
"JB Bukauskas will have surgery on his injured right lat and need 9-10 months to recover," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak reported Tuesday morning.
Bukauskas has a 5.04 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 11 walks, .277 batting average against and a 1.45 WHIP in 30 1/3 innings across 33 games in three years at the major league level.
The righty has not yet been able to make his mark in the majors, as he has been dealing with many injuries throughout his time in Major League Baseball, most recently in his lat.
The 28-year-old was fortunately in good spirits despite surrendering his 2025 campaign and is excited to put an end to the injury once and for all.
"It’s the fourth time Bukauskas has injured the same lat," Rosiak continues. “It sounds weird but I’m excited,” Bukauskas told media. “I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and finally get it fixed.”
