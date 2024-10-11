Brewers Hurler Expected To Make Full Recovery Following Surgery In Summer
The Milwaukee Brewers dodged a bullet with a young hurler who lost his footing this season.
The Brewers seemingly dealt with an injury at every position across the diamond in 2024, and thankfully one right-hander may be able to leave his pain in the past.
"The Brewers expect Abner Uribe to have a normal offseason following his knee surgery in the summer. He should be 'ready to go' for the start of spring training, Matt Arnold said," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy wrote Thursday morning.
Uribe had a 6.91 ERA with a 14-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .278 batting average against and a 1.88 WHIP in 14 1/3 innings across 14 games this season.
The 24-year-old struggled this season but posted a 1.76 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in the 2023 campaign, which leads to speculation that his knee impacted his performance before he opted to go under the knife.
If Uribe can return in 2025 at 100%, he could be one of the club's best relievers and possibly aid Milwaukee in their quest for a postseason berth.
