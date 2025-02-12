Brewers Hurler Expected To Miss 'Several Weeks' Following Injury Announcement
The Milwaukee Brewers saw multiple injuries to key players throughout the 2024 campaign, and it appears that trend will continue into the upcoming season.
The Brewers have reported to spring training in Arizona, and news is coming out regarding the status of players across the roster. Unfortunately, one hurler has reportedly already sustained an injury and won't see the field for the immediate future.
"News from Pat Murphy’s first media session of the spring: Lefty DL Hall has a lat injury and is shut down from throwing for several more weeks," MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported Wednesday.
Hall had a 5.02 ERA with a 44-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .282 batting average against and a 1.60 WHIP in 43 innings across 13 games last season.
The 26-year-old was used as both a starting and relief pitcher in the 2024 campaign, whereas he was solely coming out of the bullpen in the 2023 season during his time with the Baltimore Orioles.
There is no news yet on the severity of the lat injury, but given that the lefty is completely shut down from throwing it could either be a legitimate problem or a precautionary move to prevent the injury from getting worse and hampering the upcoming season.
