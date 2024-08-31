Brewers Hurler Has Reportedly 'Turned It Up' Since Joining NL Central Front-Runner
The Milwaukee Brewers have stunned the league as they approach their second consecutive National League Central title despite having a banged-up rotation.
The Brewers' starting pitcher core currently ranks No. 11 with a 3.90 ERA, which is an improvement from its position at the end of last season -- No. 6 with a 3.94 ERA.
With the postseason steadily approaching, the Brewers are in an excellent position to make a run at winning the franchise's first World Series -- especially with the newest addition to the rotation pitching at the top of his game.
"Perhaps energized by joining a first-place team, (Frankie) Montas has turned it up a notch since being acquired from Cincinnati (Reds) on July 30," MLB.com's Brian Murphy wrote Friday when talking about the best moves made at the trade deadline.
Montas has posted a 2-1 record with a 3.33 ERA, 28-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .216 batting average against and a 1.19 WHIP in 27 innings pitched since joining Milwaukee.
"His velocity has increased by about 1 mph on each of his pitches. His barrel rate has fallen nearly five percentage points (8.8% to 3.9%) while his strikeout rate has gone up by almost the same amount (19.2% to 24.3%). Montas has limited opposing hitters to a .216/.278/.304 slash line through 27 innings, and the Brewers are 4-1 when he toes the rubber," Murphy continued.
The recent return of left-handed pitcher DL Hall, combined with Montas's dominant presence in the rotation, makes the Brewers' pitching staff a force to be reckoned with. It'll be exciting to see how far Milwaukee will go this postseason.
