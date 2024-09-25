Brewers Hurler Open To Move From Rotation To Bullpen Despite Impressive Campaign
The Milwaukee Brewers have been forced to get creative all around the diamond this season, and they may continue to do so in October.
The Brewers have consistently had one of the best bullpens in Major League Baseball throughout the 2024 campaign, but the same can't be said for their rotation. One key starting pitcher should be expected to contribute to Milwaukee's run at a World Series title, but he is prepared to switch to a reliever role if needed.
"It's whatever, whenever they give me the ball I'm just going to do my best to get the outs that I need to get out," (Tobias) Myers told reporters how he fits into the pitching staff in a short series. "I'm not really focused on that at all. Just trying to keep the daily work going and whenever they tell me to take the ball, I'll take it. Whether it's starting, in the bullpen, whatever it might be I'll be ready for it."
Myers has a 3.09 ERA with a 122-to-36 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 134 innings across 26 games this season.
Milwaukee hasn't announced any move yet, but seeing how the 26-year-old is handled in the postseason will certainly be something to monitor.
The Brewers rotation seemingly needs more help than their relievers, but changes could be arranged if Milwaukee ends up in the Wild Card Series next week.
