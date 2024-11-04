Brewers Hurler Predicted To Be 'Highly Coveted' Trade Chip This Winter
The Milwaukee Brewers front office will have to make another critical decision regarding a highly-talented hurler this offseason.
Last winter, the Brewers traded away right-hander Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles as he was entering his last season under team control, anticipating he would walk after the 2024 campaign and the club would get nothing in return.
Similarly, right-hander Devin Williams is in the same boat contractually and Milwaukee will have to decide his fate in the upcoming months. A recent report suggests the 30-year-old will have a big market, and the Brew Crew may have to capitalize.
"Devin Williams will be highly coveted as a trade target (although as a reliever in arbitration off an injury year even the smallest market Brewers can afford to keep him)," the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday night.
Williams had a 1.25 ERA with a 38-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .133 batting average against and a 0.97 WHIP in 21 2/3 innings across 22 games this season.
A closer of Williams caliber is hard to come by, so a lush market is expected for the righty -- the question remains if the Brewers will shop him for a high-return value or hold onto him for one last attempt at bringing the franchise their first World Series title.
If the two-time All-Star is traded away, Milwaukee could expect a large haul of prospects in return and teams like the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Minnesota Twins all have some of the top talent in the minor leagues to offer.
