Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Hurler Predicted To Remain In Milwaukee For At Least One More Season

The righty may not be on the move this winter

Stephen Mottram

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) celebrates the victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and winning the NL Central Division championship on Wednesday September 18, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) celebrates the victory over the Philadelphia Phillies and winning the NL Central Division championship on Wednesday September 18, 2024 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff may retain one of their key members of the 2024 season.

Following the trade of Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter, Milwaukee's pitching staff was a big concern for the upcoming season. Fortunately, one right-hander stepped up and provided the Brewers with a talented arm -- and a recent report suggests he'll be back for 2025.

"Option: $8 million (no buyout) (Freddy) Peralta (32 starts, 3.68 ERA, 2.55 WAR in 2024) projects toward a four-year, $70 million contract in our system, making his $8 million club option for 2025 a veritable steal," Spotrac's Michael Ginniti wrote Tuesday. "Prediction: Exercised."

Peralta had a 3.68 ERA with a 200-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .224 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 173 2/3 innings across 32 games this season.

For Milwaukee, it's an easy decision to exercise his club option. The 28-year-old had a stellar 2024 campaign and although the club fell to the New York Mets in the Wild Card series, a great postseason.

The righty's contract is on the cheaper end of the spectrum for a starting pitcher, hopefully allowing the Brew Crew more flexibility in free agency to land another star to bolster the rotation.

More MLB: Brewers Should Pursue Royals Hurler Predicted To Hit Free Agency This Winter

Published
Stephen Mottram
STEPHEN MOTTRAM

Stephen Mottram joined "Milwaukee Brewers On SI" to bring some fun and thoughtful coverage to the site. The young writer graduated from Merrimack College with a degree in Communication and Media and has been a rising writer in the program. Follow him on Twitter: @smottram24

Home/News Feed