Brewers Hurler Predicted To Remain In Milwaukee For At Least One More Season
The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff may retain one of their key members of the 2024 season.
Following the trade of Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles last winter, Milwaukee's pitching staff was a big concern for the upcoming season. Fortunately, one right-hander stepped up and provided the Brewers with a talented arm -- and a recent report suggests he'll be back for 2025.
"Option: $8 million (no buyout) (Freddy) Peralta (32 starts, 3.68 ERA, 2.55 WAR in 2024) projects toward a four-year, $70 million contract in our system, making his $8 million club option for 2025 a veritable steal," Spotrac's Michael Ginniti wrote Tuesday. "Prediction: Exercised."
Peralta had a 3.68 ERA with a 200-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .224 batting average against and a 1.21 WHIP in 173 2/3 innings across 32 games this season.
For Milwaukee, it's an easy decision to exercise his club option. The 28-year-old had a stellar 2024 campaign and although the club fell to the New York Mets in the Wild Card series, a great postseason.
The righty's contract is on the cheaper end of the spectrum for a starting pitcher, hopefully allowing the Brew Crew more flexibility in free agency to land another star to bolster the rotation.
