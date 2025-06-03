Brewers Hurler's Been Perfect For Nearly Two Months, Numbers Show
The Milwaukee Brewers are riding high on an eight-game winning streak.
It’s the club’s longest winning streak since 2023, and it’s propelled Pat Murphy’s boys to a 33-28 record as of Tuesday.
A key factor in this surge for the Brew Crew has been the stellar performance of their closer, Trevor Megill.
At 31 years old, the 6-foot-8 right-hander has carved out a notable career across five Major League Baseball seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and Brewers. With a career record of 7-10, a 4.18 ERA, and 203 strikeouts, Megill has emerged as a pivotal piece of Milwaukee’s success in 2025.
Per Brewers reporter Hunter Baumgardt, Megill has been nearly flawless this season, converting 12 of 13 save opportunities, including a perfect 11-for-11 run since April 12.
His lone blown save came early in the season against Arizona, but since then, he’s been lights-out, boasting a 2.70 ERA and a 17:7 K:BB ratio over 13.1 innings in recent appearances.
Megill’s ability to mix a 99-mph fastball with a devastating knuckle curve, which generated a 55% whiff rate last season, has made him nearly unstoppable.
Stepping into the role after Devin Williams’s trade to the New York Yankees in December, Megill has thrived under pressure, with standout performances like his 12th save in a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on June 2. Despite past injury concerns, including a back issue in 2024, Megill’s durability and command have been excellent this year.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Underrated Flamethrower 'Pitching Like An Ace' In 2025