Brewers Hurler Secures Career Milestone In Series Finale Over Guardians
The Milwaukee Brewers completed a sweep of the Cleveland Guardians in an impressive fashion, and one relief pitcher was able to log the first save of his career along the way.
When the Brewers entered the ninth inning Sunday afternoon, manager Pat Murphy surprisingly brought in relief pitcher Jared Koenig instead of a closer -- who put the nail in the coffin. Murphy spoke to reporters after the game on his decision and made light of the pitching struggles Milwaukee has faced throughout the 2024 campaign.
"Pat Murphy confirmed Devin Williams was down today, leading to Jared Koenig closing the game out," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Roziak reported Sunday afternoon. "'We're trying to build that number up. Get it to 15,' said Murphy of Koenig becoming the 11th different Brewers pitcher to record a save this season."
Koenig has a 2.09 ERA with a 48-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 47 1/3 innings across 39 games this season.
The 30-year-old faced just three batters in the top of the ninth to record his first career save; outfielder Will Brennan grounded out to second, third baseman José Ramírez popped out to shortstop and first baseman Josh Naylor flew out to left field.
The Brewers' sweep of Cleveland was en route to a 72-52 record, joining the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers and Guardians as the only teams in Major League Baseball with 20+ more wins than losses.
