Brewers Hurler Set To Hit Open Market, Should Milwaukee Pursue Reunion?
The Milwaukee Brewers pitching staff could be shaken up this winter, pending the club's decision on the future of a recently acquired hurler.
The Brewers have many question marks surrounding their 2025 roster and beyond, most notably with shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Devin Williams. However, one hurler's free agency has seemingly flown under the radar and Milwaukee needs to determine if they will bring him back for another season with the Brew Crew.
Last December, the Brewers signed right-hander Joe Ross to a one-year "prove-it" deal with hopes he could have a positive impact on the pitching staff. The 31-year-old went on to have his best season in years, earning a slight pay bump.
Ross had a 3.77 ERA with a 66-to-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .251 batting average against and a 1.36 WHIP in 74 innings across 25 games this season.
Spotrac predicts the righty will land another one-year deal for $3 million, easily in Milwaukee's price range.
The historically price-reserved Brewers should look to bring back Ross, who was utilized both out of the bullpen and as a starting pitcher this season -- someone who could provide more bang for your buck than plenty of other free-agent hurlers on the market this winter.
The club will likely prioritize higher-profile impending free agents first, but Ross should not go under the front office's radar.
