Brewers Impending Free Agent Once Again Linked To Dodgers In Recent Speculation
The Milwaukee Brewers' offseason will likely be filled with rumors of one of their stars finding a new home elsewhere.
Although free agency hasn't begun yet, the Brewers already have one of the top talking points of the winter -- and he was once again linked to the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers.
"(Willy Adames) is going to make a large amount of money this off-season, likely from one of the big spenders looking to upgrade at one of the key positions in the infield. Like the Dodgers," Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston wrote Monday morning. Los Angeles will likely also target a starting pitcher or two, but Adames fills a very clear need and would add even more pop to a lineup that is nearly unstoppable as it is."
Adames hit .251 with 55 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
While all reports and predictions are only speculative right now, signs do seem to be pointing toward Los Angeles as Adames' new home. One report suggested the 29-year-old could land a $200 million deal, which Los Angeles could comfortably sign.
Although his future is uncertain, there appears to be a growing notion that the shortstop priced himself out of Milwaukee.
