Brewers Infielder Chosen As National League Rawlings Gold Glove Finalist
Milwaukee Brewers' Pat Murphy is likely the winner for National League Manager of the Year, but he isn't the only member of the Brew Crew in a position to take home a coveted award for his work in the 2024 campaign.
The Brewers had a collection of some of the best young talent in the league this season, continuously showing that they are among the top talent in Major League Baseball. For one middle infielder, he has the potential to be named the best defensive player at his respective position in only his second season in the league.
Brice Turang is a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the National League at second base, going against Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte and Philadelphia Phillies Bryson Stott.
Baseball Savant has the 24-year-old in the 90th percentile for outs above average and Turang had a .989 fielding percentage in 2024.
Turang also had a solid year at the plate, slashing .254 with 35 extra-base hits including 57 RBIs and a .665 OPS (85 OPS+) in 155 games this season.
Whether the 24-year-old wins the NL second-base Gold Glove award or not, Milwaukee clearly has a star in the making with a bright future ahead of him.
