Brewers Infielder Of Future Continues Scorching Hot Start
The Milwaukee Brewers have a very intriguing infielder tearing it up in the minors right now.
Brewers No. 2 prospect Jesús Made likely is a few years away from the big leagues, but the hype train around him has already gotten off the tracks. He saw some time with the big league club in Spring Training at just 17 years old after a red-hot start to his professional career in the Dominican Summer League in 2024.
He appeared in 51 games and slashed .331/.458/.554 with six homers, 28 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, nine doubles, six triples, and 63 runs scored. That's some pretty insane production and has drawn comparisons to outfielder Jackson Chourio because they appeared in the Dominican Summer League at the same age. Made's numbers were even better than Chourio's at the same age.
Made has begun the 2025 season with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats and unsurprisingly has shined again. He hasn't turned 18 years old yet but he's slashing .323/.413/.539 with three homers, 14 RBIs, seven stolen bases, three doubles, one triple, and 16 runs scored in 16 games played. He launched his third homer of the season on Tuesday night and went 4-for-5 overall in the game with three RBIs, three runs scored, and a stolen base.
If he can follow a similar trajectory as Chourio -- which is a lot to ask out of anyone -- the soonest we likely could see him in the majors would be the 2028 season or maybe the end of the 2027 campaign. Fans are going to have to wait a while for him, but there's a lot to be excited about.
