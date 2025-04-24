Brewers Infielder Surprisingly 'Has Chance To Be An All-Star Starter'
The Milwaukee Brewers have a 25-year-old breakout star in their midst.
The Brewers were 13-12 on the season entering Thursday, good for second place in the National League Central division behind the Chicago Cubs. Despite a decimated pitching staff, the Brew Crew’s lineup has scrapped its way to several victories, much thanks to infielder Brice Turang, who is having a career year thus far.
Turang was a Gold Glover last season but has improved drastically at the plate this season, and according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly, Turang has a chance to be an All-Star starter if his hitting continues.
“Brice Turang currently leads the National League with 32 hits and all of baseball with 24 runs scored,” Kelly wrote.
“His strong start has helped the Brewers to overcome Christian Yelich and Joey Ortiz both struggling earlier. Considering Turang won the Platinum Glove Award for the NL last year, he has a chance to be an All-Star starter if he continues to hit anywhere near the clip he has so far this season.”
Entering Thursday, Turang was slashing .350/.385/.460 with three home runs, 14 RBI, and eight stolen bases.
The former No. 21 overall pick is making $777,100 this year (per Spotrac), ridiculous value for the Brewers.
Milwaukee continues its series with the San Francisco Giants on Thursday at Oracle Park. Tobias Myers is set to make his season debut on the mound for the Brew Crew.
