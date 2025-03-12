Brewers Insider Reveals Next Major Step For 32-Year-Old Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a pretty solid Spring Training so far and have gotten some great updates on some of the team's stars.
Christian Yelich missed most of the 2024 season but is trending in a great direction. Yelich even has played in the field in Spring Training action. He's looking good so far and the Brewers are going to be fortunate to have him back in 2025 barring a setback.
The Brewers lost Brandon Woodruff for the 2024 season and he has been working his way back throughout camp. He's made a handful of live appearances and took a big step on Tuesday and pitched against San Diego Padres minor leaguers. Now, he could appear in a Spring Training game for the Brewers as soon as Sunday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Pitching against Padres Minor Leaguers in an empty stadium but for a smattering of fans -- including his wife and young daughter, a gaggle of Brewers teammates in the back row and what seemed like half of the front office watching from the concourse -- Brandon Woodruff tested his surgically repaired right shoulder pitching in a game Tuesday for the first time in nearly 18 months," McCalvy said.
"Barring an unforeseen setback, Woodruff’s next step will be even more significant. He’s penciled in to pitch at least one inning in Sunday’s Cactus League game against the Guardians at American Family Fields of Phoenix. It would be his first time facing Major League hitters not wearing a Brewers uniform since Sept. 23, 2023."
Now this is a fantastic update. The Brewers should be good in 2025 and Woodruff is going to help.
