Brewers Insider Reveals When All-Star Could Make Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers made a great move recently.
Milwaukee clearly wanted to add more pitching and struck gold by signing former All-Star José Quintana. He had a 3.75 ERA in 2024 with the New York Mets and a 3.57 in 2023 with New York. He was even better in 2022 in the National League Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals when he logged a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts.
This is a guy who can really help the Brewers out this year but he signed late and obviously won't be ready for Opening Day. It's unclear exactly when he will be ready, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that the team could be targeting mid-April for Quintana.
"And Jose Quintana won’t be ready for the first pass through the rotation after signing late, so the Brewers may decide to option him to the Minors to complete his ramp-up if they can get the veteran’s consent, with a debut during a mid-April road trip to Colorado and Arizona in mind," McCalvy said. "That route would have the double benefit of sparing Quintana a trip to the injured list on his record, and giving the Brewers some insurance should (Nestor Cortes) have to depart abruptly for the pending birth of his first child. If Quintana is on the IL, he’s not a possibility to take Cortes’ spot until the 15 days are up. If he’s on option, he is."
All in all, this is going to be an exciting season.
