Brewers Insider Shares 2 Options To Take Over Third Base In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers' infield is going to obviously look different in 2025.
Willy Adames was the team's starting third baseman after being acquired in 2021. He spent the last three-plus seasons as a member of the Brewers and shined. Adames had arguably the best season of his career so far in 2024 and finished the year with 32 home runs, 112 RBIs, 33 doubles, and a .251/.331/.462 slash line in 161 games played.
It's going to be hard to replace him. There's been a lot of chatter over the last few months about the possibility of Joey Ortiz moving over to shortstop. If this does happen, who will be the team's starting third baseman in 2025? MLB.com's Adam McCalvy floated Caleb Durbin and Oliver Dunn as options.
"If (Brice Turang) sticks at second base and Ortiz takes over at short, it creates a vacancy at third," McCalvy said. "Rookie Caleb Durbin, the infielder acquired with veteran left-hander Nestor Cortes from the Yankees in the Devin Williams deal, is one option. Another is Oliver Dunn, who made a splash for the Brewers early last season before being demoted to the Minors and seeing his season end in June due to a back injury. He’s healthy again after picking up at-bats in the Dominican Winter League, Arnold said."
Durbin is just 24 years old and there was speculation that he could've been the New York Yankees' starting second baseman if he didn't get traded. He can play all over the infield but hasn't made his big league debut yet. Dunn is just 27 years old and appeared in 41 games with the Brewers in 2024 in his first season at the big league level.
More MLB: Brewers' William Contreras Makes Huge Jump In MLB Top 100 Ranking