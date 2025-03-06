Brewers Insider Shares Earliest Return Date For Injured 26-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers made a pretty big move this week.
Over the last few months, there was a lot of chatter about how the Brewers could use more depth for the starting rotation. After acquiring Nestor Cortes it didn't really seem like the Brewers were going to make another move for a starter.
The Brewers have some young guys who the hope has been that they would be able to step up and into a rotation spot. While this is the case, the Brewers went out and signed former All-Star José Quintana in a surprising move in free agency.
Quintana is a great pitcher coming off a solid 2024 season with the New York Mets in which he logged a 3.75 ERA across 31 starts. He'll give the Brewers a big arm for the middle of the rotation. Last year, the Mets didn't start off the way they hoped to and then made up some ground and earned a playoff spot despite a handful of key injuries, like Kodai Senga.
Quintana was a big reason why the Mets were able to right the ship and now he will try to help the Brewers win the division once again.
With the official signing of Quintana, Milwaukee moved 26-year-old hurler DL Hall to the 60-day Injured List. Hall is someone who could play a solid role in 2025, but he's been dealing with a lat injury.
Now, the earliest he could return is May 26th, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers' one-year deal with Jose Quintana is official. It has a mutual option for 2026," McCalvy said. "To make room, on the full 40-man roster, the Brewers shifted DL Hall to the 60-day injured list.
"Players who are placed on the 60-day IL on or before Opening Day aren't eligible for reinstatement until May 26, so DL Hall is down a good, long while. He's expected to resume playing catch at the end of this week, Pat Murphy said this morning."
More MLB: Brewers Move 26-Year-Old To 60-Day IL To Make Room For José Quintana