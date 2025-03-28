Brewers' Jackson Chourio Already Getting National Buzz
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best young players in baseball right now.
Jackson Chourio had a rookie year for the ages in 2024 and should be even better in 2025. He didn't have the greatest Opening Day of all time, but this is a guy who can help the Brewers reach their goals. The Brewers have won the National League Central in three of the last four seasons and if they are going to do so again in 2025 it will be thanks in large part to him.
One thing that should excite Brewers fans is the fact that he's getting a lot of national buzz right now. ESPN's Jesse Rogers shared a post on Friday in which he surveyed anonymous general managers about a variety of questions. One was who could win the National League Most Valuable Player if Shohei Ohtani doesn't. One person suggested Chourio.
"Win NL MVP, if not Ohtani," Rogers shared. "Survey says: Juan Soto 5, Mookie Betts 3, Kyle Tucker 2, Bryce Harper 2, Ronald Acuna Jr. 2, Jackson Chourio 1, Matt Olson 1, Fernando Tatis Jr. 1, Francisco Lindor 1. As the voting indicates, it's a hard question to answer when the obvious choice -- Ohtani -- is taken out of the mix. The NL is filled with stars who can step in during awards week in November if somehow Ohtani has a down year or is injured. But remember, he's due back on the mound at some point, giving him another edge against all other MVP contenders."
Milwaukee fans should be very excited right now.
