Brewers' Jackson Chourio Drawing Hall Of Fame Comparisons
The Milwaukee Brewers have a bright future and it all starts with young outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Milwaukee is loaded with young talent in the big leagues and more on the way from the minors, but Chourio is at the center of everything. There's been a lot said about him this season but he is just 21 years old. He swings left and right, but he's young and is still slashing .253/.285/.445 with 14 homers, 51 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 16 walks, 22 doubles, and 55 runs scored in 85 games played. He's played all three outfield positions and is learning on the fly.
Milwaukee's front office has so much faith in this guy that it gave him an eight-year deal back in 2023 with options.
Chourio has superstar potential and one day could very well be in the mix for a National League Most Valuable Player Award. Last year as a rookie, he finished 22nd in the voting.
Sure, you would love to see him walk a little more. Walking would take his game to another level, but he's young and will get there. Brewers manager Pat Murphy talked about Chourio and compared him to Hall of Famer Adrian Beltré, per The Athletic's Dhani Joseph.
“When you think about how Adrian Beltre broke in, he did the same thing," Murphy said to Joseph. “There wasn’t a pitch he didn’t like because he was so talented. He could put so many pitches in play. Jackson kind of reminds me of that right now.”
Chourio is going to be fine. Enjoy the show.
