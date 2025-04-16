Brewers' Jackson Chourio Finally Snapped Odd Streak
The Milwaukee Brewers have got to be happy with the way that Jackson Chourio has played so far this season.
The 21-year-old already has looked like he's taken a big step forward and clearly is playing at an All-Star-level or even higher. Chourio has looked great so far this season but one thing that surprisingly stood out among his eye-popping numbers is the fact that he wasn't getting on base at all with walks.
That's not an exaggeration. He didn't walk once across the team's first 17 games this season but the streak finally broke on Tuesday when the Brewers faced off against the Detroit Tigers. He didn't collect a hit in the win, but that doesn't mean that he didn't have an impact. He had his first walk of the season and then stole a base and scored a run.
If Milwaukee is going to do any damage in the National League Central this season it is going to need Chourio to be at his best. He has already looked like a star but fans should be excited because there could be even more coming.
Chourio is a threat on the basepaths every time he can get on base. If he's getting on base at a high rate with base hits plus adding some walks, he's going to be a near-constant threat for opposing teams.
There's a lot of hope and expectations with Chourio and even those could end up being low for what he can do.
