Brewers' Jackson Chourio Joined Babe Ruth, Shohei Ohtani In MLB History
The Milwaukee Brewers have a budding superstar on their hands.
Jackson Chourio had somewhat slow start to the season across the first couple of games, but has looked much more like he did in Spring Training ever since. The 21-year-old can't be stopped right now. Milwaukee will faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night and Chourio is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
Chourio went 0-5 in the first game of the season and has been one of the best players in the National League ever since. He had a three-game streak with multiple hits before Thursday's tilt. Over that stretch, he put up some crazy numbers. Chourio racked up 12 RBIs from April 6th-April 9th to go along with six overall extra-base hits, three homers, and a stolen base. OptaSTATS shared on social media that aside from Chourio, the only other three players to reach these thresholds in a three-game stretch are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Shohei Ohtani.
"The Brewers' Jackson Chourio over his last 3 games: 12 RBI, 6 XBH, 3 HR, 2 2B, and 1 SB," OptaSTATS shared. "Since RBI became official in 1920, the only other MLB players to hit those marks over a 3-game span are Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and Shohei Ohtani."
Now that's pretty impressive. Overall, Chourio is slashing .310/.305/.655 with four homers, a league-leading 16 RBIs, one stolen base, six doubles, one triple, and 11 runs scored in 13 games.
What can't this kid do?
