Brewers Jackson Chourio Joins Babe Ruth In Rare-Postseason Achievement
The Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio is no stranger to etching his name in Major League Baseball history books, and the 20-year-old just added more to his resumé.
The Brewers' win against the New York Mets on Wednesday night was one of the most exhilarating games of the year, with Chourio making highlight plays throughout the game. His two home-run performance aided Milwaukee in forcing Game 3 Thursday and put his name next to one of baseball's legends.
"Jackson Chourio joins Babe Ruth as the only players in MLB history to hit two game-tying home runs in the same postseason game" the Brewers posted on social media Wednesday night.
Chourio hit .275 with 54 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .791 OPS (117 OPS+) in 148 games this season.
Joining Ruth in any capacity is impressive, albeit this record is obscure. Chourio also became the youngest player in MLB history to have a 20 home run and 20 stolen base season earlier this year.
Since his debut, the outfielder has shown that he is ready to be a star, if he isn't one already.
The Brewers will be looking to advance to the National League Divisional series Thursday night, with the first pitch scheduled at 7:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. CT.
