Brewers' Jackson Chourio Lands 1 Spot Behind Mike Trout On Top 100 List
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have a budding, young star on their hands.
Milwaukee 20-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio took the league by storm last year. He was a rookie in 2024 and finished the season with 21 home runs, 79 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and a .275/.327/.464 slash line in 148 games played.
He finished third in the National League Rookie of the Year Award voting in 2024 and 22nd in the National League Most Valuable Player race. Now, he's heading into his second year and cracked MLB Network's top 100 player list for the 2025 campaign. They had Chourio on the list at No. 40 and just one spot behind Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.
Trout has dealt with a plethora of injuries, which certainly is the biggest reason why Trout has fallen on the list. While this is the case, it should be a good sign for Milwaukee fans. If the young Brewers star could be anywhere near as good of a player as Trout, than Milwaukee will be pretty set for years to come.
Milwaukee didn't do much throughout the offseason, which surprised some people. While this is the case, maybe the front office is viewing something special with the roster the way it currently is constructed.
The Brewers have won the National League Central in two straight years. They have a chance to do so again in 2025 and Chourio likely will play a huge role if he can stay healthy.
More MLB: Brewers Insider Shares 2 Options To Take Over Third Base In 2025