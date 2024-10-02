Brewers' Jackson Chourio Makes MLB History In Postseason Debut Against Mets
Earlier this season, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio notched his name in the history books -- and the 20-year-old just broke another record.
The Brewers offered Chourio a multi-year deal before he stepped foot in the majors, and the outfielder has since shown why the club made the right choice. In Tuesday's loss to the New York Mets, he accomplished yet another feat.
"At 20 years & 204 days, Jackson Chourio is the youngest player in Major League Baseball history with multiple hits in his postseason debut," MLB's Sarah Langs reported Tuesday night.
Chourio hit .275 with 54 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 79 RBIs and a .791 OPS (117 OPS+) in 148 games.
Earlier this year, the outfielder became the youngest player to have a 20 home run and 20 stolen base season.
Chourio's efforts unfortunately weren't enough to propel the Brew Crew to a win, as the club fell to the Mets 8-4. Regardless, seeing that the 20-year-old was truly undaunted in his first-ever postseason appearance is encouraging for his future.
Milwaukee is hosting the second game of the Wild Card Series Wednesday night, looking to avoid first-round elimination for the second year in a row and force Game 3.
