Brewers' Jackson Chourio Projected To Take Massive Step In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly have some exciting talent right now.
Milwaukee hasn't gotten as much as other National League clubs like the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, or Los Angeles Dodgers recently, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't have the talent to make some noise in 2025.
One guy who absolutely will be worth watching is young outfielder Jackson Chourio. He has just one season under his belt, but the 20-year-old already looks like he can take the mantle as the team's next superstar. Chourio was really good last year. He played in 148 games for the Brewers and had 21 home runs, 22 stolen bases, 29 doubles, and 79 RBIs while slashing .275/.327/.464.
That would be a phenomenal season for any player and is even more impressive when you consider that he was a rookie and is so young. Now, he's unsurprisingly projected to be even better in 2025. FanGraphs' steamer projection is expecting him to take a big step forward. It's projecting Chourio to play in 149 games in 2025 and club 28 home runs, drive in 81 runs, score 94 runs, steal 26 bags, and slash .268/.325/.467.
If Chourio could put up those types of numbers, there's no reason why he wouldn't be in consideration for his first All-Star nod, although that is just speculation. The Brewers had an underwhelming offseason, but maybe that's because they have a lot of faith in the roster as constructed. Chourio looks like he can be a star for a long time.
