Brewers' Jackson Chourio's Insane Stretch Put Him In MLB Record Books
Whatever expectations you had for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season, he's somehow already surpassed them.
Chourio hasn't just looked like a star, he's looked like a National League Most Valuable Player candidate through the first 15 games of the season. He's just 21 years old and already he is slashing .313/.309/.657 with five home runs, 17 RBIs, one stolen base, six doubles, and one triple. That's insane production at any age and in any timeframe.
MLB's Sarah Langs even shared on Saturday that Chourio became just the second player in MLB history since RBIs became a recorded stat (1920) to have at least five homers and 17 RBIs over a team's first 15 games of a season at the age of 21 years old or younger.
"5+ home runs and 17+ RBI in team’s first 15 games of season at age 21 or younger (RBI official since 1920): 2025 Jackson Chourio and 1994 Carlos Delgado," Langs said.
What can't this kid do? That really is some wild production and we still have plenty of time left in the season. Milwaukee inked him to an eight-year, $82 million deal last year that also includes club options for the 2032 and 2033 seasons. The deal itself already is looking like a discount. Chourio got paid significantly earlier than his peers so that is a positive for him, and the Brewers got an MVP-caliber player until 2033 at the earliest.
