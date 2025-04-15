Brewers' Jackson Chourio's Odd Streak Continues Despite Scorching Start
The Milwaukee Brewers are fortunate to have Jackson Chourio on the team right now.
The 21-year-old outfielder has quickly developed from being one of the top rookies in the league to a bonafide superstar. If Chourio can keep up his red-hot start to the season throughout the campaign, there's certainly a chance that he could be in contention for the National League Most Valuable Player Award when the season comes to an end.
It's been a near-perfect start to the season for the young slugger. Chourio currently is slashing .289/.286/.592 with five homers, 17 RBIs, one stolen base, six doubles, and one triple. While this is the case, one odd streak did continue on Monday for him.
He hasn't recorded a walk yet this season. Chourio has done pretty much everything right on the campaign but it's pretty surprising he hasn't recorded a walk yet despite appearing in 17 games already.
They will come. He had 39 walks last year in 148 games. Chourio will break the streak at some point and likely soon, but this is just a sign that he could be even better. He's just 21 years old so it's not shocking that he's been pretty aggressive to kick off the season.
Once he starts walking as well, it will just take his numbers to an even higher level. Milwaukee will return to the field on Tuesday night looking to snap its losing streak against the Detroit Tigers with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.
