Brewers Jackson Chourio's Rookie Dress-Up Perfectly Encapsulate's Breakout Season
The Milwaukee Brewers rookies took part in Major League Baseball's yearly tradition of wearing costumes and outfielder Jackson Chourio knocked it out of the park, metaphorically speaking.
The Brewers rookie sensation has been a massive part of the club's success this season and has proven that signing him to an extension before he stepped foot on a major league ballpark was the right idea. The 20-year-old was spotted in costume Monday, and his choice might have been the most tasteful across all of MLB.
Chourio is hitting .273 with 53 extra-base hits including 21 home runs, 78 RBIs and a .797 OPS (119 OPS+) in 142 games this season.
The 20-year-old has certainly been "Mr. Incredible" in his first year of professional baseball, earning consideration for National League Rookie of the Year -- a tight race between Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes, San Diego Padres' Jackson Merrill and the Milwaukee outfielder.
Chourio could have also appropriately chosen another part of "The Incredibles" family, their son "Dash." The outfielder ranks in the 98th percentile in sprint speed according to Baseball Savant.
Although the choice may not have been intentional, seeing Chourio in a "Mr. Incredible" costume certainly seems to be fitting for all that he has accomplished this season.
