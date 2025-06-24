Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Discusses Upcoming Paul Skenes Showdown
The baseball world is buzzing with anticipation for Wednesday afternoon’s pitching duel at American Family Field, where Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski will face off against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
This marquee matchup, pitting two of the game’s most electrifying young arms against each other, promises to be a spectacle.
Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Misiorowski and Skenes met for the first time on Monday.
“Jacob Misiorowski and Paul Skenes met for the first time this afternoon in the outfield at AmFam Field," McCalvy wrote.
"They’ll go head to head Wednesday afternoon. ‘I think it’s going to be fun,’ Miz said. ‘Two guys that are at the top of their game right now.’”
Misiorowski, a 23-year-old flamethrower, has taken the league by storm since his Major League Baseball debut on June 12. In his first two starts, he threw 11 consecutive no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins, setting an MLB record for the longest hitless stretch by a starting pitcher to begin a career.
His fastball, which has hit 103 mph, is among the fastest recorded by a starter in the Statcast era, with 52 pitches clocked over 100 mph this season. His 2.13 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings at Triple-A Nashville earned him a call-up, and he’s quickly emerged as a potential cornerstone of Milwaukee’s long-term plans.
Skenes, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, is no stranger to the spotlight.
Wednesday promises to be an entertaining moment for baseball fans.
