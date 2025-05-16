Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Is In Unchartered Territory Right Now
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most exciting young pitchers in baseball right now.
Brewers No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski has electrified opponents so far this season and is projected to make his big league debut this year by MLB.com. The numbers speak for themselves. He has appeared in nine games so far this season -- including eight starts -- and has a 1.46 ERA and 59-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 49 1/3 innings pitched for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
He's only 23 years old, but he's right on the doorstep of the big leagues. Milwaukee fans have been keeping a close eye on him in the minors so far this season and they certainly got a good look at him on Thursday. Misiorowski dazzled with seven innings of one-run ball and also reached an eye-popping 103 miles per hour on the radar gun. Baseball America shared that this was the fastest pitch thrown by a starter at any level since 2008.
Milwaukee hasn't had the season it has wanted to this point, but Misiorowski is someone to be really excited about right now for Brewers fans. If he keeps pitching the way he has and Milwaukee continues to deal with the injuries it has had so far this season, it may not be long until we see him taking the mound wearing a Brewers jerseys. Milwaukee's depth has been tested so far this season and soon enough it will be Misiorowski's time to shine.
