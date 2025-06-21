Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Made MLB History In Just 2 Starts
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly look like they made the right call.
There had been some rumblings for a few weeks about flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski. He was tearing it up in the minor leagues and looked like a star. While this is the case, the Brewers gave some other hurlers chances earlier than him. This is what has raised some questions.
Misiorowski has been great all year, but he got to the point where he knocked the big league door down and the Brewers promoted him. It wasn't a seamless fit. The Brewers were going to move Aaron Civale to the bullpen to make room for him but Civale requested a trade out of town instead.
Milwaukee has a lot of pitching depth right now so it was hard to find the right time and an opportunity where he wouldn't be bouncing back and forth. He now has gotten his shot and it doesn't seem like he's going back to the minors anytime soon.
Misiorowski pitched five innings of no-hit ball in his big league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals. He picked up right where he left off on Friday and pitched six innings of no-hit ball against the Minnesota Twins. He went back out for the seventh inning but his streak was snapped and he was pulled. But, his 11 no-hit innings to kick off a big league career set a new MLB record.
What can't this kid do?
