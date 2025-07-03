Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Shows Grit With Postgame Mets Comments
At some point, Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski had to fall back down to Earth.
After a dream start to his Major League Baseball career through three starts, the fantasy was finally interrupted for Misiorowski on Thursday versus the New York Mets at Citi Field.
Misiorowski allowed back-to-back home runs in the second inning versus New York, including a grand slam off the bat of Brandon Nimmo. All-Star starter Francisco Lindor followed Nimmo with another jack.
Misiorowski kept pitching through the adversity, ultimately ending the night with a line of 3 2/3 innings, five earned runs, three walks, and two strikeouts.
“Miz” is now 3-1 on the season with a 3.20 ERA, and from the sound of his postgame comments, he realizes that one iffy outing does not mean the end of the world.
“ I threw good pitches and they hit them, plain as simple as that,” Misiorowski said, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.
“You're facing the best of the best … they are getting paid for a reason.”
Misiorowski also talked about his delivery being slightly out of whack on Wednesday, starting with his finger positioning on the baseball.
“My fingers were just a little too far on the right side of the ball, and (the ball) kind of spun a little different than (what) I’m used to … nothing crazy.”
Overall, Misiorowski appeared composed during the postgame presser, a sign that he’s prepared to bounce back from the outing and continue being his dominant self.
Despite being armed with physical gifts that few pitchers in the history of the sport have had, it won’t mean anything unless Misiorowski is able to master the mental aspects of such an up-and-down game. He'll have to dig in and embrace the grind when things turn south.
And it appears that the young flamethrower is more than capable of doing just that.
More MLB: Brewers' 'Failed First-Round Draft Pick' Delivers Masterclass Outing