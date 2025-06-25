Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski Wows Fellow Teammate: 'So Much Talent'
As Milwaukee Brewers rookie pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has begun his Major League career, the baseball world has watched in collective amazement.
Misiorowski’s teammates in Milwaukee are not exempt from that experience, either.
Brewers starter Jose Quintana recently shared some of his initial thoughts on Misiorowski while appearing as a guest on MLB Tonight.
The show’s host, MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, asked Quintana about Misiorowski.
“What were you thinking as a veteran pitcher when you watch a rookie like Jacob Misiorowski start his career with 11-plus no-hit innings?” Amsinger asked.
“When I see this guy, he looks like he’s been around the last two years,” Quintana said. “So much talent … 100 (MPH) almost every single pitch.”
"He's still so young, but he looks like a pitcher ... he knows when he needs to change speeds and the command he has so far, it's really fun to watch."
It’s stunning how much hype and excitement Misiorowski has generated through just two big league starts.
“Miz” will take the mound for the third time in his career on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.
Opposite Misiorowski on the mound for the visiting team will be another 23-year-old pitcher who is familiar with generating hype: Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
It’s the type of event that will draw in fans all over the game, regardless of team affiliation.
