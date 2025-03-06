Brewers' José Quintana Breaks Silence On Joining Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers made a great last-second move in free agency, at least on paper.
Milwaukee recently struck in free agency and signed former New York Mets starting pitcher José Quintana. He is a 13-year big league veteran who has had success pretty much wherever he has been. The former All-Star has a career 3.74 ERA in 359 total appearances and is coming off a season in which he had a 3.75 ERA with the Mets in 31 starts.
He's a big reason why the Mets were able to make their impressive run to the postseason in 2024 and now he will try to help Milwaukee get back to the playoffs and stay atop the National League Central standings.
The Brewers made their deal with Quintana official on Wednesday and he spoke to the media for the first time as a member of Milwaukee, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"It's a completely different feeling," Quintana said about joining the Brewers. "I'm so excited to be a part of this group. A lot of younger guys and you know right away I'm passing through the clubhouse and feel that energy. Now, I understand after just a few days here why they win. How they win. This is a new journey for me and I'm excited for the next chapter of my career and I can't wait to be a Brewer."
You can check out the full video of Quintana's initial comments on joining the Brewers here, shared by McCalvy.
It was a great move by the Brewers to bring Quintana to town. Hopefully, he can have another year like he did in 2024 but this time for Milwaukee.
