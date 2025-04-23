Brewers'José Quintana Did Something Not Done In 17 Years
The Milwaukee Brewers clearly made the right decision signing José Quintana late ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Frankly, there's no reason why Quintana should've been available on March 5th when the Brewers signed him. He had a 3.75 ERA last year in 31 starts for the New York Mets and was a huge reason why the Mets were able to turn things around and lock up a playoff spot. Teams passed on him in free agency and he ended up signing a one-year deal worth over $4 million with Milwaukee.
He didn't start the 2025 season with the big league club because he still needed to build up further but now has made three starts with the Brewers and has looked like a superstar. Quintana is 3-0 for Milwaukee with a 0.96 ERA and 9-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
Quintana has looked amazing and MLB.com's Adam McCalvy even shared on Tuesday that he has become the first Brewers starter to win his first three games with the team since 2008 when CC Sabathia accomplished the feat.
"From Elias: Jose Quintana is the first pitcher to win his first three starts in a Brewers uniform since CC Sabathia won four in a row to begin his magical Milwaukee run in 2008," McCalvy said.
That's pretty insane. The Brewers have been hot recently and Quintana's performance is a big reason why. Imagine what this team will look like when Milwaukee's rotation has Quintana, Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff, Tobias Myers, and then some combo of Nestor Cortes, Quinn Priester, and Aaron Civale?
More MLB: Brewers Vs Giants Will Be Star-Studded Affair In San Francisco