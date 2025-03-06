Brewers-José Quintana Partnership Could Extend Beyond 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers are in a much better position right now on paper than they were in just a week ago.
Milwaukee pretty much did nothing throughout the offseason but struck by signing former All-Star José Quintana. This is a guy who is a veteran hurler with plenty of experience under his belt. The Brewers have gotten a good look at him over the years as he spent time with both the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.
He had a 3.75 ERA last year and if he could do that again in 2025, it certainly would help the team's chances to win the division again. The Cubs closed the gap a little this offseason by bringing Kyle Tucker into the organization, but the club's last-second deal with Quintana is at least a sign that Milwaukee isn't messing around.
The Brewers landed him on a great deal and there's a chance that the partnership could extend beyond the 2025 season. The New York Post's Jon Heyman shared that Quintana and the Brewers have a mutual option for the 2026 season worth $15 million.
"Jose Quintana: Brewers," Heyman said. "$3,859,410/1+P+A. 2025 opt 2026. $2M - 2025. Mutual Option 2026 for $15M or $2M buyout, all deferred. Plus: $125K each for 16gs; 18gs; 20gs; 22gs; 24gs; 100K each for 110ip; 120ip; 130ip; 140ip. Plus $250K roster bonus (non-guaranteed; $4M is guaranteed)."
This is great. If Quintana can shine for the Brewers in 2025, it sounds like there is at least a chance he could stick around with the team next year as well.
