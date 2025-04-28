Brewers' Jose Quintana Praises Teammate: 'He's Going To Be A Star'
The Milwaukee Brewers have a new star who is winning over his teammates.
The departure of Willy Adames in December had many Brewers fans worried that Milwaukee wouldn’t have enough talent to win the National League Central division once again in 2025.
Even with the rise of Jackson Chourio and the proven star power of Christian Yelich and William Contreras in the mix, would Milwaukee have enough juice to seriously compete this season? This was a question on many people’s minds.
Such a question has been answered affirmatively by the emergence of 25-year-old infielder Brice Turang, who is playing like an All-Star starter through the first month of the Major League Baseball season for Pat Murphy's club.
Turang led the Brewers in batting average (.319) and total hits (37) entering Monday. He is slashing .319/.367/.414 with three home runs, 15 RBI, and eight stolen bases. Oh yeah, and he’s a reigning Gold Glove fielder at second base.
Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins recently compared Turang to Philadelphia Phillies former superstar Chase Utley.
Milwaukee’s lefty starting pitcher Jose Quintana — who’s had a wondrous start to 2025 himself at 4-0 — also praised Turang recently, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale:
“He’s amazing, bro,’’ Brewers starter Jose Quintana says. “He’s going to be a star. He can hit. He can play defense. He can run. He’s an amazing player. I can’t wait to see how great he becomes.’’
Nor can Brewers fans.
Turang and the 14-15 Brewers snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday with a 7-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Next up for Milwaukee: a three-game set versus the Chicago White Son at Rate Field, beginning Tuesday.
