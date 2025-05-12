Brewers Just Days Away From Season-Altering Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers snapped their three-game losing streak on Sunday and it wasn't even the biggest win of the day.
Milwaukee took down the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2. But, the biggest win of the day actually was the fact that two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff made it through his likely last minor league rehab assignment without any known setbacks. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2023, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that it is a "good bet" that his season-debut will come next Saturday against the Minnesota Twins.
"Brandon Woodruff threw 28 of 39 pitches for strikes during what was a shorter start by design at Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, likely his final rehab outing before returning to the mound at Milwaukee’s American Family Field," McCalvy said. "Woodruff’s 30-day rehab assignment is expiring, so unless there is a setback, the Brewers will have to activate their longtime ace from the injured list by Tuesday and will slot him into the starting rotation during their weekend series against the Twins. Saturday looks like a good bet, though the team has yet to formally set any pitching probables for any of those three games.
"If that’s the date, it would mark Woodruff’s first start in the Major Leagues in 602 days. He developed shoulder discomfort during a Sept. 23, 2023 start in Miami, missed that year’s postseason and underwent major shoulder surgery that October."
Milwaukee has been able to stay afloat despite all of the injuries, but getting Woodruff back is going to be an absolute game-changer. If he can fully return to form, the Brewers will have another clear-cut No. 1 ace in the rotation. Milwaukee currently is 20-21, but thta's about to change with Woodruff almost back.
More MLB: Brewers Have 'Disaster' On Their Hands, Per MLB Writer