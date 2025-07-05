Brewers Keeping 28-Year-Old Outfielder In Surprise Twist
The Milwaukee Brewers recently designated outfielder Daz Cameron for assignment but it sounds like he isn't leaving the organization.
When a player is DFA'd, there is time for each club around the league to place a waiver claim if they see fit. If a player goes unclaimed, then the team that did the DFA-ing can opt to send a player to the minors. If they have enough service time, they can refuse the assignment.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Saturday that Cameron went unclaimed on waivers and will be sent to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
"Brewers roster move: OF Daz Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville." McCalvy said.
Cameron was DFA'd to make room on the roster for infielder/catcher Anthony Seigler, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Steve Adams.
"The Brewers announced today that they have selected the contract of infielder/catcher Anthony Seigler," Adams said. "Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reported that move earlier this week. Outfielder Daz Cameron has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move."
Before being DFA'd, Cameron appeared in 21 games with the Brewers this season. Over that stretch, he slashed .195/.219/.293 with one omer, three RBIs, and seven runs scored.
Cameron is just 28 years old and has talent. The fact that he is staying in the organization is a positive in itself. You can never have enough depth down in the minors with big league experience. It sounds like a win-win.
