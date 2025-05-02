Brewers' 'Key' To Turnaround Revolves Around Two Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers aren't in the exact position they likely hoped to be in at this point in the season.
Milwaukee is 16-16 through 32 games and is in third place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. The Brewers have been arguably the most consistent team in the division over the last four years and haven't won fewer than 86 games in a season over that span. This season has been full of inconsistencies, but there are reasons to have hope.
Milwaukee's starting rotation is in a significantly better place than it was in just a few weeks ago. Things are trending up but there is more work to do, clearly. This was reflected in ESPN's David Schoenfield's April grades for each big league team. He gave the Brewers a "C" and said the "key" for the team right now is continuing to get good performances from José Quintana and Chad Patrick.
"Milwaukee Brewers: C," Schoenfield said. "The season began with that disastrous rout at Yankee Stadium, when the Brewers were outscored 36-14, but they quickly recovered from that and have a couple of blowout wins of their own. Brice Turang has been a bright spot, Jackson Chourio is hitting (but not walking) and Jose Quintana is 4-0 in four starts with a 1.14 ERA.
"They've been uncharacteristically sloppy at times, however, and manager Pat Murphy yanked Sal Frelick (for a bad throw) and Caleb Durbin (for getting picked off second base while down four) midgame last weekend. Message sent. But the key will be continuing to get surprise performances from the likes of Quintana and unheralded rookie Chad Patrick in the rotation."
