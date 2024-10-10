Brewers Kick Off Post-Season By Releasing Seven Minor Leaguers
The Milwaukee Brewers have already begun to clean-up house for the 2025 season.
The Brewers were unfortunately knocked out of the postseason by the New York Mets last week, and the front office seemingly got right to work. Ahead of the club's post-season press conference scheduled for Thursday morning, Milwaukee released seven minor leaguers over the past two days.
"Brewers minor leaguers released on 10/8 and 10/9 per MiLB transactions tracker. Third baseman Ben Metzinger, right-handed pitcher James Meeker, left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris, right-handed pitcher Morris Austin, right-handed pitcher Tyler Wehrle, right-handed pitcher Harrison Durow, left fielder Noah Campbell (and) right-handed pitcher Taylor Clarke also elected free agency," Reviewing The Brew's Tyler Koerth wrote Wednesday night."
We can only hope the Brewers made the handful of roster moves in an effort to clear room in the minors for potential incoming trade chips, possibly for right-hander Devin Williams, who has been in the rumor mill as of late due to his contract -- although keeping the righty may be the best recipe for success in 2025.
As mentioned above, the club's post-season presser should provide more answers on the team's direction and motives for the winter and likely how the Brewers will handle their offseason.
More MLB: Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames Projected To Sign With NL Foe In Recent Report