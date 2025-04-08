Brewers Land Son Of Ex-Milwaukee Slugger In 2nd Surprise Trade
The Milwaukee Brewers certainly were busy on Monday.
Milwaukee started the day by swinging a trade with the Boston Red Sox to land young starting pitcher Quinn Preister. The Brewers designated hurler Grant Wolfram for assignment but it didn't take long for a team to land him.
Now, the Brewers are swinging a second trade -- this time with the Baltimore Orioles. Milwaukee is sending Wolfram to Baltimore in a deal that will bring former Milwaukee outfielder Mike Cameron's son Daz Cameron to the Brewers, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco.
"The Orioles announced the acquisition of left-hander Grant Wolfram from the Brewers for minor league outfielder Daz Cameron and cash," Franco said. "Milwaukee had designated Wolfram for assignment this morning as the corresponding move for the Quinn Priester trade. He’ll take a spot on Baltimore’s 40-man roster and was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. The O’s transferred righty Albert Suárez to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move."
Mike Cameron shined for the Brewers during the 2008 and 2009 seasons. Now, his son Daz will at least provide depth to the Brewerw with big league experience. He's appeared in 139 total games at the big league level over four seasons with the Detroit Tigers and Athletics.
The Brewers clearly knew they needed more pitching depth on Monday which led to the Priester trade. It doesn't hurt to get more outfield depth as well. It's early to start swinging deals, but the Brewers aren't holding back.
