Brewers Last-Second Bold Prediction Before Opening Day
The Milwaukee Brewers arguably aren't getting enough love right now.
Opening Day is tomorrow and the Brewers haven't won less than 86 games over the last four years. The Brewers have won the National League Central in three of the last four years and yet they are underrated once again heading into the 2025 season.
This shouldn't be the case. There's a real argument that the Brewers will be better in 2025 than they were in 2024 when they won the division and racked up 93 wins. Milwaukee lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams but added Nestor Cortes, José Quintana, and will have Brandon Woodruff and Christian Yelich back after missing time in 2024.
Here's a last-second bold prediction for the Brewers in 2025:
Final Record: 94-68
Regular Season Finish: First Place in the National League Central
Playoffs? Yes. The Brewers' young core has another year under their belt and will make it all the way to the National League Championship Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Brewers aren't getting enough love right now. On top of the guys mentioned above, the Brewers have a great young core featuring guys like William Contreras, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Tobias Myers among plenty others. This roster has another year under its best and should be good once again. It could end up being another underrated year for the Brewers, although that really shouldn't be the case any longer.
More MLB: Brewers 26-Year-Old To Crack Roster In Last-Second Decision