Brewers Latest Updates For Milwaukee's Top 3 Prospects
There's a lot to like about the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system right now.
Milwaukee's No. 4 prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, recently made the jump to the big leagues and he couldn't have asked for a better big league debut. He pitched five innings in his big league debut and didn't allow a base hit against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers couldn't have asked for a better start for Misiorowski and he wasn't even a top three prospect for the club.
Here are the latest updates for Milwaukee's top 3 prospects:
No. 1: Jesús Made - Infielder
Made has burst onto the scene this year. He is slashing .290/.402/.438 with four homers, 37 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 15 doubles, two triples, and 41 runs scored in 55 games played with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats at just 18 years old. He has skyrocketed up prospect rankings this season and currently is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in baseball by Baseball America behind Roman Anthony of the Boston Red Sox, Rōki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Bubba Chandler of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
No. 2: Jeferson Quero - Catcher
Quero is finally healthy and is showing why he was the team's No. 1 prospect before Made's meteoric rise. He has appeared in 21 overall games this season and is slashing .347/.437/.613 with five homers and 20 RBIs. He played 11 games for the ACL Brewers as he rehabbed and now is with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
No. 3: Cooper Pratt - Infielder
He hasn't gotten as much buzz this year as the other two on this list. Pratt currently is with the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers and is slashing .244/.336/.357 with four homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games played.
