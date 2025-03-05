Brewers Lead All Major League Baseball Teams In Impressive Spring Training Stat
The 2025 Milwaukee Brewers are off to a red-hot start offensively in a particular category.
The Brewers are typically written off year after year, despite securing three National League Central titles in the past four years, but the club may be taking things personally as spring training rolls on.
Entering Wednesday, Milwaukee leads Major League Baseball in home runs, with 22. Directly behind them are the American League East juggernaut New York Yankees and the Texas Rangers who are both tied with 19.
For the Brewers, second baseman Vinny Capra leads the club with four shots, first baseman Rhys Hoskins with three followed by second baseman Caleb Durbin with two.
Capra leading the pack is surely surprising, especially considering he was picked up off waivers following the Pittsburgh Pirates cutting ties with the 28-year-old back in November.
Even more surprising, however, is standout outfielder Jackson Chourio has yet to hit one over the fence after his highly impressive rookie year in 2024.
Spring training is by no means a definitive predictor of how the regular season will go, but it's encouraging to see the Brewers swinging for the fences this early in the year -- and if the club can end the spring festivities at the top.
