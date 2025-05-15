Brewers Left-Hander Called 'Team's Best Trade Chip'; Might Dodgers Bite?
The Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation has been a revolving door of injuries in 2025.
Seven starters—including José Quintana, Nestor Cortés, Aaron Civale, Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, Robert Gasser, and Brandon Woodruff—have all been on the shelf at various points this season.
Quintana has been a bright spot in an otherwise injury-plagued staff. Ironically, he also might be moved by Milwaukee before the July 31 Major League Baseball trade deadline, according to a new piece from Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter.
“Injured starters Nestor Cortes and Aaron Civale are both free agents this offseason, while slugger Rhys Hoskins also figures to hit the open market with an $18 million mutual option, so those three will be names to watch if the Brewers are not able to turn things around,” Reuter wrote on Thursday.
“However, Quintana currently looks like the team's best trade chip with a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings over his first six starts and a team-friendly $2.25 million salary.”
Notably, Quintana landed on the 15-day IL with a shoulder impingement on Wednesday, raising questions about his immediate availability.
Once he’s right again, however, Quintana could become an attractive trade piece, especially for a contending team seeking a reliable veteran starter at a bargain price.
Quintana’s history of success against Milwaukee (a 2.98 ERA in 23 career outings) and his strong 2024 performance with the Mets (a 2.77 ERA from June 15 onward) make him a sensible target for National League contenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If the Brewers can’t climb back into contention between now and August, trading Quintana could net them prospects to bolster their future roster, aligning with their history of strategic deadline moves.
