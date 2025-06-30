Brewers Legend Hints At Milwaukee's Secret For Success
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that seemingly gets counted out each year.
Milwaukee wins a lot of games -- and maybe the National League Central -- seemingly each year but then the offseason is full of speculation about which homegrown stars should be traded. That is the case every year and the cycle will probably continue this upcoming offseason. But, Milwaukee is 10 games above .500 and looks like a real threat in the National League despite some projecting the team to finish in last place in the division this season after trading Devin Williams.
No matter what, though, it seems like the Brewers just find ways to win games and this year is no different. Team legend Ryan Braun talked about that fact and the front office specifically, as shared by USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale.
"The last couple of years nobody had any expectations, it was just a lot of young inexperienced players," Braun said as transcribed by Nightengale. “Even a few weeks ago, most people wrote them off. ... The track record speaks for itself.
"Our front office is at the forefront of innovative innovations. You see the way they optimize roster construction, the strengths of the team, and take advantage of all the nooks and crannies of their home ballpark. They really have a unique proprietary data system. It helps identify undervalued assets."
Milwaukee certainly knows how to develop young talent, as shown through the youthful roster and yet it keeps winning. Next year the Brewers will be underdogs once again, but probably will thrive.
